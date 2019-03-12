Waititu tells off MPs for criticising his projects

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (pictured) has told MPs not to play a supervisory role on the activities of his county government.

“We were all elected to serve the people, but some especially MPs behave as if they are prefects of other leaders. No one was elected to supervise others,” the Governor said.

He said this after Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina raised the controversial issue on the demarcation of land surrendered by Del Monte Ltd to the county government.

The two spoke during the burial of former civic leader Stephen Ng’ang’a Karita at Maguguni village in Thika East.

Some leaders have been critical of the way the county government has embarked on the sub-division of the land in which the governor has pledged to settle residents of Kiandutu slum.

Historical injustices

Wainana said 635 acres of the land has been gazetted and will be set aside for settlement and commercial purposes while another portion meant to settle people who suffered historical injustices shall be resurveyed.

However, the governor said transparency will prevail during the demarcation exercise which he launched last week at the Kiandutu NYS grounds.

Waititu told his critics to leave him alone and concentrate on delivering service to the electorate, adding that some MPs were always critical of every move he makes particularly the kaa sober initiative among others.

“My mode of operation is different and I have succeeded in various areas including opening up roads in Thika and clearing traffic jams which have been there for years. I have rescued a lot of our young people from the jaws of alcoholism through the kaa sober programme,” he said.

At the same time, the governor told off critics of Deputy President William Ruto claiming corruption allegations against him were a scheme by former Prime Minister Raira to ensure he does not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I know Raila as a veritable liar and our people should not accept to be fooled by his theatrics,” Waititu said and vowed that he was fully behind the DP.