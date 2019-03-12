Shamim Chemtai aka DJ Mimi among in Kenya’s entertainment industry

Shamim Chemtai aka DJ Mimi is among the few female deejays turning the tide in Kenya’s entertainment industry. She chats with Elly Gitau about her career and her never-say-die attitude towards life

How did you get into deejaying and who or what inspired you?

I got into deejaying by allowing my passion for music and the art push me to want to learn how it was done, so I enrolled at Spins Trade Academy for a deejay course. My love for music and entertainment from a tender age, and the fact that the deejaying field was (still is) male dominated, inspired me to this path.

Did you get family support owing to the intrigues that surround entertainment industry?

I didn’t get full support from my family while starting this journey except for my mother who has always been my number one fan and support system. But I have gradually picked up support from majority of family members within the years. They have come to accept that this is what I was built for and it isn’t as horrific of a job as they thought it was. Years ago, deejaying was perceived as a man’s job.

How did you conquer this perception?

Well, to some extent it still is considered a man’s job as much as our feminine presence is growing. I conquered this perception by always having it in my mind that my competition was a man and what he can do, a woman can do better.

Why did you abandon your career as a dancer?

I didn’t abandon it; once a dancer always a dancer. Members of our dance group went different ways and then I shifted focus to other traits that I have, such as being a deejay and actress. I will bounce back to dancing when the timing feels right for me.

How do you juggle working as a DJ, commercial model and actress?

Well, if you have a burning fire in you for something you hold and are passionate about, then you will always find a way to balance yourself. So, I always find ways and time to balance between all of them. Amid my hectic schedules, I still find time to go for modelling and acting auditions.

Why did you take a sabbatical in 2017?

I just needed time to myself to analyse if this was the path I really wanted to take and decide whether I was ready to make any sort of sacrifices to be where I want to be in the game. Honestly, showbiz isn’t a walk in the park; it gets exciting and frustrating at the same time. You need a sound mind, strong will power and thick skin to make it in this side of life. The sabbatical helped me develop these traits.

How is 2019 looking up for you?

Well not much has happened yet, but for me, the year looks quite promising. I won’t spill too much about my plans for the year, but one of my goals is to have an international gig, which I believe will happen. For many years to come, I won’t stop till I achieve my goal of being on Forbes list of successful people.

What is your opinion on the ‘play Kenyan content’ debate?

It is a huge topic that we can’t finish discussing, but I think that we are all guilty in failing Kenyan music. The media, DJs, artistes and producers, we are all at fault, but at the end of it all, blaming won’t help resolve this. Rather, accepting that we are failing and working on a solution to that is what Kenyan music needs. There is good Kenyan music and talented Kenyan artistes who don’t get the chance.

What or where is the missing link?

The missing link is in the relationship between all music industry players. There is almost zero unity in this industry. We need to do better.

What’s your advice to young women who still think there’s nothing substantial that comes out of art and entertainment?

I advise them to get into this for the passion; if it’s for fame and money, then they will be disappointed. But if you are good at doing something, charge a fee for offering that service. It’s a ruthless field and one can easily be taken advantage of, but nothing is easy out here.

Do you think the government has done enough to support the arts industry?

No! It has not done all it can to support the industry, especially the music and film sub-sectors. The government should put in as much effort as it does with other sectors of arts such as sports.