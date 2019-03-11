Bandari lose league traction after Ulinzi gun them down

James Magayi @magayijim

SportPesa Premier League leaders Bandari failed to fortify their lead as they dropped vital points against Ulinzi Stars at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium yesterday.

The 2-1 loss to Ulinzi Stars eroded their lead leaving the chasing pack with an easy path to overtake.

Their quest for a first-ever league title seemed on course as they had only lost once prior to facing the inconsistent soldiers but two goals from Enos Ochieng and Ezekiel Okare either side of Yema Mwana’s leveller handed Bernard Mwalala a second loss and five dropped points in two matches.

Ulinzi on the other hand nicked just their fourth victory of the season in what looks to a revival after a wobbly start. Echieng converted from the spot 10 minutes into the second half and Mwana’s equaliser 10 minutes later offered Bandari a chance to post another victory.

Relegation zone

Elsewhere, KCB moved further away from relegation zone with a comfortable 2-0 victory Nzoia Sugar. Defender Bethwel Warambo put the bankers ahead in first half added time and midfielder Chripinus Onyango doubled their lead just four minutes into second half. The win was KCB’s fourth in 17 matches and moves them four points clear of play-off place and just one point behind Nzoia Sugar who have only managed one victory in their last five games.

Cash strapped Vihiga United also mustered a 2-1 victory over Zoo to stay off relegation play-off spot on goal difference. Chris Masinza opened the scores twelve minutes into the game with a well-taken effort then Dennis Wafula doubled their advantage in the 68th minute.

The comfortable hosts were however, made to sweat the final few minutes of the game after Zoo pulled one goal back. Dennis Chetambe made no mistakes with his effort and Vihiga defended desperately to deny Zoo a late leveller.