Duo claim top honours at First Lady’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Josephat Bett and Brilliant Jepkorir claimed top honours at the fourth edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon yesterday.

Bett clocked 1:00:47 to win the men’s 21km race ahead of Philemon Rono (1:00: 48) who was second with Simon Kirui (1:00:53) finishing third while in the women’s equivalent, Jepkorir won in 1:07.02 while Evelyn Chirchir (1:07:03) and Bornes Jepkirui (1:07: 23) completed the podium in that order.

The race, which was flagged off by the First Lady and former Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, saw participants in excess of 25,000 taking part.

“The conditions were fair, not the very hot and sunny weather I was expecting,” Bett said afterwards.

“I have been training under hot conditions coming to this race. I am happy to have emerged the winner,” added Bett.

The podium finishers pocketed Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, with the prizes trickling down to the top 10. For the 10km race won by Vincent Ngetich (men) and Margaret Chelimo (men), Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 was awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

Inspiration

The culmination of the race was President Uhuru Kenyatta waiting patiently at the finish line, to congratulate, embrace then presenting a medal to the instigator of the race, the First Lady, to a rousing ovation form the participants. She took part in the 10km category.

Deputy President Dr William Ruto, ran and finished his 21km race with Central Bank Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge and new Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed among high-profile personalities who graced the race whose core mandate is to raise awareness and increase support for maternal healthcare in all the 47 counties.

The race, themed Let’s Run for Each Other, featured 21km, 10km, 5km, Paralympics for the first time and conceivably the most apt race of the day, the 2km walk race for expectant mothers.

Since its inception in January, 2014, the Beyond Zero campaign has made a significant impact on the lives of women and children in different parts of the country.