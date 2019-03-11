Black Sunday as 32 Kenyans die in plane crash

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Tragedy! Shock! Day of Sorrow!

Yesterday was a black Sunday for Kenya, when the country lost 32 of its citizens in the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all aboard; 149 passengers and eight crew. There were 35 nationalities on the flight.

And as the news of the tragedy begun to sink, in with families who lost their loved ones beginning to come to terms with the reality of dealing with the pain, sorrow and even shattered dreams — questions arose on what could have gone so terribly wrong in the six minutes the plane was in the air before it came down and exploded into a ball of fire that consumed all aboard.

Brand new

For instance, did the captain detect a malfunction that could have forced him to want to return to the airport so soon after take-off? The aircraft is said to have been brand new— four months old— and the tragedy has come only five months after another involving a similar craft owned by Lion Air of Indonesia.

Among those aboard the ill-fated aircraft were former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) organising secretary Hussein Swaleh, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) human resource manager Juliet Otieno, Head of Security Brigadier (rtd) George Kabugi and Tamarind chief executive Jonathan Seex.

Swaleh was travelling from Egypt where he was match commissar for the contest between Ismaily SC and TP Mazembe CFCL on Friday.

Reports indicated some of the dead were delegates heading to a UN environmental meeting set to kickoff in at Gigiri, Nairobi this morning. Rose Mwebaza of the African Development Bank said there was a sombre mood ahead of the summit as delegates mourned their colleagues.

Slovakian MP Anthon Hrnko, also the Slovak National Party Vice chairman, said his wife and two children were among the four Slovakians killed. The pilot, Yared Getachew was Ethiopian-born Kenya national.

Ethiopian Airways Group chief executive Tewolde Gebre Mariam said Getachew was a senior captain with a cumulative flight hours of more than 8,000 and commendable performance. He commanded the flight along with first officer Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur, who had 200 flight hours under his belt.

“The crashed B-737-800MAX flew back to Addis from Johannesburg this morning to its yet another flight bound to Nairobi underwent a rigorous first check maintenance in February 4, 2019. Ethiopian Airlines Group expresses its profound sorrow and deepest condolences to the families and victims and their loved ones on the tragic plane accident,” said the CEO.

This is the second crash of the Boeing 737 Max-8 in just five months. Boeing 737 Max-8 planes have only been in commercial use since 2017, and this Ethiopian Airlines aircraft was four months old. The plane is said to have had “unstable vertical speed”, according to Swedish flight-tracking website flightradar24.

“Data from Flightradar24 ADS-B network shows that vertical speed was unstable after take off,” the Swedish-based flight-tracking organisation said on its Twitter feed.

The flight left Bole Airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38am local time, before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8.44am.

And speaking at the Ethiopian Airlines headquarters, the CEO said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the accident. “It is too early to speculate (on) the cause of the accident and further investigations will be carried out to find the cause of the accident in collaboration with all stakeholders including the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and other international entities to maintain the international standard and information will be provided once the cause is identified. Ethiopian airlines will provide the necessary support to the families of the victims,” said Mariam. The accident was reported at Bishoftu (Debre Zeit) area.

At around 1pm, the airline confirmed the worst had happened and that there were no survivors. “Ethiopian airlines Group CEO deeply regrets the fatal accident involved on ET302/March 10 on a scheduled flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. The Group CEO who is at the accident scene regrets to confirm there are no survivors,” a statement from the airline read.

Tragic accident

“He expresses his profound sympathy and condolences to the families and loved ones of passengers and crew who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” it added.

The plane was expected to touch down in Nairobi moments after 10am. Families and relatives of those affected had gathered at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive their loved ones, travelling from different countries.

All was well until they saw updates on social media indicating the plane their relatives were travelling in had crashed. They waited for official communication with bated breath.

Information centres

Kenya’s Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia condoled with families who lost their kin in the crush. “There were at least 35 nationalities and regrettably, Kenya is the highest with 32 passengers on board,” he said.

The government dispatched a team of senior officials to Addis Ababa led by Transport principal secretary Esther Koimett and Air Transport director Nicholas Bodo.

Earlier in the day, the CS had said two information centres for families seeking whereabouts of their kin had been set up at terminal 1D at JKIA after which they were transferred to Sheraton Hotel.

Other nationalities aboard the plane included 18 Canadians, nine from Ethiopia, eight Chinese, eight Italians, eight from USA, France and UK had seven passengers each, Egypt had six while Germany and India had four passengers respectively. One had a UN passport.

The first word of the crash came from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, when he expressed his “deepest condolences” message on Twitter handle.