Government, Cotu reach deal to end JKIA strike

George Kebaso @Morarak

A return-to-work formula was yesterday agreed on between the government and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu), paving the way for resumption of duty by airports staff.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) negotiated the deal. Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli assured the workers, who have been on strike since last week, none of them would be victimised. “No one will stop you from going back to your workstations,” he said at Solidarity Building.

Atwoli disclosed that union officials who were arrested last week are likely to be released today. “We already have an agreement that will be deposited in court,” said Atwoli.

The workers downed their tools last Wednesday, to protest what they said was unfair hiring and remuneration and the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by cash-strapped Kenya Airways. This resulted in the suspension of flights at JKIA and the deployment of anti-riot police to restore order.