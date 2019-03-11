Exhaustive probe into plane crash necessary

The 100 per cent fatalities— 149 passengers and eight crew—in the Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing 737 Max-8, crash shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa International Airport yesterday morning has jolted the aviation industry.

It’s a horrendous tragedy given the human toll and, while it’s still too early to point fingers as to the cause, the crash comes barely five months after an Indonesia’s Lion Air of similar make came down, raising questions on Boeing aircraft technology and cockpit expertise associated with this aircraft which, at four months old, is considered brand new.

Only exhaustive investigations, among them the need to unravel concerns recently expressed by the American pilots lobby on some features of the aircraft, will help enhance safety in the skies, a convenient mode of travel in the inter-connected world.

As the aviation world and stakeholders await the outcome of investigations into the tragedy which, we hope, will be carried out conclusively, our hearts go out to the families, friends of the 157 victims — 32 of who were Kenyans — who were aboard the flight.