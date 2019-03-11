Mt Kenya counties vow support for official in KNCCI national elections

Kinyuru Munuhe @Kinyurumunuhe

A bid by Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Nairobi chairman Richard Ngatia to become the national leader of the organisation has received a major boost.

Delegates from five Mt Kenya counties have declared support for him ahead of KNCCI’s presidential polls in May.

The quintet led by Thinguri Warwathe, Central Kenya KNCCI regional director, said the delegates unanimously threw their support for Ngatia during a meeting in Sagana, last week.

“We have seen what you have done as the Nairobi chairman. And going by the track record and support you have received from other regions, we declare our support for your candidature for the upcoming national elections,” he said.

Delegates were drawn from Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Nyeri counties. Outgoing KNCCI national boss Kiprono Kittony headed the business lobby for two terms since his election in 2012.