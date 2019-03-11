Ouko says Thwake dam could stall over funding

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Auditor General Edward Ouko has warned that construction of the multi-billion-shilling Thwake Dam could stall owing to inadequate funding to complete the project and compensate land owners.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ouko regretted the government is yet to release Sh39.8 billion for the completion of the project and a further Sh815 million to compensate affected persons.

Ouko said while the first phase of the project, which includes construction of the dam, has been funded by African Development Fund and the Government of Kenya at Sh42.4 billion, no money has been set aside for hydropower generation, water supply and irrigation development.

He claimed it is not clear how the Irrigation department intends to proceed with construction of the dam as it is yet to negotiate or find financiers for the remaining phases.

Reads the report: “Although Sh42.365 billion funding from the African Development Fund and Government of Kenya for the first phase has been approved, the remainder of the phases with a budget of Sh39.845 billion are yet to be financed or planned for.”

Ouko also regretted that 263 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) are yet to be compensated as the money is yet to be released to the National Land Commission (NLC).

He said no reason has been given for the delay in releasing the money to the commission. He said the delay to compensate affected persons had made some people to remain at the site that should be a protected area.

The Auditor General said 1,792 people were affected by the project and were supposed to be compensated Sh1.39 billion by NLC, yet some have not received their payout.

“Site visits reveal that some PAPs had not moved from the project site. Non-remittance of the money to PAPs may affect timely implementation of the project and issues of squatters may arise,” adds the report.