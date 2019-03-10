Urithi Housing Cooperative to complete, hand over all housing projects in 12 months

Urithi Housing Cooperative will complete and hand over all housing projects currently under construction in the 12 months. Three of the pending projects, namely Utange – Mombasa, Gem2 and Rongai Homes are set for completion in the next quarter for handing over to the members.

The cooperative, that operates on the socio-economic model of providing affordable housing, has over the past six years, completed and handed over thousands of housing units in Springviews in Thika, Plainsview in Juja, Gem1 in Witeithie and Lanet Homes (Nakuru and Juja).

Chairman Samuel Maina says occasional delays in some projects due to some members being unable to lay their subscriptions on time has forced the cooperative to be innovative as to change their mobilization and conceptualization strategies that have previously slowed down and caused delays in delivery.

“The new strategies will now enable us clear the entire housing backlog and our members should not be worried of any further delays,” said Mr Maina dusing a routine site visit to one of their new flagship off-plan project under the affordable housing scheme in Osteen Terrace Gardens in Joska in Machakos County.

“The OTG project is the first-of-its-kind to enable us achieve affordable housing for our members and we are using the socio-economic model. “This particular project [OTG] is very timely and it will hugely compliment the government’s efforts in attaining the big 4 agenda – the housing component, by engaging other stakeholders like us.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda focuses on expanding the manufacturing sector, Universal Health Care, Food security and Affordable housing. Under the affordable housing pillar, the government through the National Housing Corporation and collaboration with private sector players, intends to construct 500,000 units annually by using innovative construction methods and low cost building and construction materials.

“The government will achieve its dream fast if they partner with the saccos and cooperatives. Cooperatives and Saccos have structures, a wide geographical reach and most importantly members,” avers Mr Maina, who believes affordable housing is a major milestone towards achieving the other three pillars of President Kenyatta’s legacy plan. Socio – Economic model The model is entirely dependant on members, whose contributions are key and vital in initiating and executing the envisieged project.

The payment plans vary from 12 – 48 months flexible subscriptions. Explains Mr Maina: “These vary from one member to the other depending on their economic ability and we assess agree on the suitable one. “For the project timelines to be achieved, also entirely depend on the speed of members to make their contributions. However slow remittance by some members has contributed to delays being experienced.

“Speed is determined by how fast you get money from members. But due to the uncertainty and unpredictable nature of contributions and cash flows we adjust accordingly.” The pricing does not change over time “simply because the model mitigates on cost of labor, land and materials.

Hence making it affordable without changing the initial price.” Being an off plan project, there are critical steps, approvals and mandatory procedures that must be undertaken. Market sounding is the first of the many steps and acts a notice of the intention to undertake the project.

Then follows mobilization which entails recruiting members and other stakeholders, which process is followed by pursuit of statutory and other approvals by various government bodies, both national and county level. Once the necessary approvals have been granted, the groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction work, whose completion is entirely dependent on members fidelity to make subscriptions.

“There are incident where a member pays their subscriptions in full and expect that they would get their units but the principle of pooling resources means those who delay in paying their subscriptions affect the pace of the works,” explains Mr Maina and concludes: The explanation is very simple.

While you may have paid yours in full, it is what is used to run the project in its entirety so if the rest default on their monthly subscription then the works won’t go on so it is also a challenge that when groups come together they need to encourage everybody to not default on their subscriptions.”