Ethiopian Airlines: ‘No survivors’ on crashed Boeing 737

People Daily March 10, 2019
A fire engine drives to the scene of the crash near the town of Bishoftu

All passengers on board an Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after take-off on Sunday have died, the airline says.

It said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya.

The airline added that there were 33 different nationalities on board.

The crash happened at 08.44 local time, six minutes after the flight took-off from the Ethiopian capital.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident. -BBC

