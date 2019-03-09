Kenya’s inflation rises marginally to 5.58pc in November

The cost of living increased slightly in November after inflation rose from 5.53 per cent in October to 5.58 per cent.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows the change was mainly due to the cost of transport which increased by 0.81 per cent compared to the previous month.

The increment was due to the 16 per cent value added tax (VAT) imposed on petroleum products in October which led to a rise in pump prices of petrol and public transport fares.

Zachary Mwangi, KNBS director general said cost of petrol increased despite the price of diesel dropping from an average of Sh110.57 in October to Sh108.97 in November.

Inflation dropped to 4.04 per cent in August 2018 but increased to 5.70 per cent in September. However, the figure increased to 5.53 per cent in October.

Mwangi said in a statement sent to the media yesterday that the Consumer Price Indices (CPI) decreased by 0.18 per cent from 192.60 in October 2018 to 192.25 in November 2018.

CPI measures changes in the price level of market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households.

Mwangi said between October and November, food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index decreased by 0.15 per cent due to reduced prices of some foodstuffs outweighing increases recorded in others.

“The price of sugar and cabbages declined by 2.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent compared with last month. The year-on-year food inflation in November 2018 was 1.72 per cent,” he said.

According to data housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ index, decreased by 1.24 per cent in November 2018 compared to October 2018.

Mwangi attributed the drop to lower costs in prices of electricity consumption with consumption of 50 KWh of electricity declining by 31.4 per cent from Sh1,105 in October 2018 to Sh758 in November.