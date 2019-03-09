Uhuru commended for championing youth agenda

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday commended for the role he has continued to play in championing the youth agenda.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) executive director Natalia Kanem said Kenya has portrayed great leadership in supporting youth empowerment and development under Uhuru.

Kanem also lauded First Lady Margaret Kenyatta for spearheading efforts to address health challenges facing mothers, neonates, children and adolescents in Kenya through the Beyond Zero campaign.

“The First Lady has been a beacon of hope for children and maternal health in Kenya,” she said.

Kanem, who assured Kenya of UNFPA’s increased support, spoke when she paid a courtesy call on Uhuru at State House, Nairobi. Uhuru welcomed UNFPA’s support and partnership in accelerating Kenya’s development.

“We are truly grateful for the solid support that UNFPA extends to Kenya and we hope to continue working together to achieve even more in terms of our national development goals,” he said.

The Head of State cited Universal Health Coverage (UHC), one of the pillars of the Big Four agenda, as an area where UNFPA and the government could scale up their partnership for the benefit of Kenyans.

“Kenya cannot do this alone and that is why we want to work with other partners to ensure UHC, which we have started implementing on a pilot phase, succeeds,” President Kenyatta said.

Uhuru and Kanem also discussed the Nairobi Summit on International Conference and Development 25 (ICPD25) that will be held in Kenya in November. The President assured of Kenya’s commitment and preparedness to host the summit.

The meeting was attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) Acting executive director Joyce Msuya and UN Resident Coordinator Siddharth Chatterjee, among others.

Msuya briefed Uhuru on the Fourth Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) which will be held at UNEP Gigiri, in Nairobi, next week.