Police raid Al Shabaab ‘training house’ in Kwale

Police in Kwale county Friday raided a house, alleged to be a training ground for Al Shabaab recruits at Ngombeni area.

Kwale police boss Tom Odero said the newly-built house was also a meeting point for Al Shabaab returnees from various parts of the country.

He said police raided the house at 3am but six Al Shabaab suspects escaped after a fierce exchange of fire.

Odero said three of the occupants had recently sneaked back into the country from Somalia.

He added that a multi-agency security team acting on an intelligence report raided the house and recovered pangas, knives, cables, fertilisers, matchboxes, military uniforms and books with religious writings.

“Some of the items recovered from the house are used to make explosives while the writings are used to radicalise recruited youths,” he said.

Police also recovered black flags with white writings that resemble those used by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis), Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram militants. He said a multi-agency team has been deployed to Kwale to pursue the suspects.