Rally Raid flags off in Kedong.

The opening round of the 2019 Amiran Kenya National Rally Raid Championship roars into action on Kedong Ranch this weekend with nearly 30 per cent of the confirmed entries being newcomers to the sport. The opening round will consist of four stages totalling almost 200km of off-road racing over two days.

The Amiran Simba Rally Raid will be based out of Ranch House Bistro on Moi South Lake Road where scruitineering and documentation will be conducted before the action moves to Kedong Ranch for two stages on Saturday afternoon.

A cocktail party for the new title sponsors, Amiran Kenya, will follow at Ranch House on Saturday evening. Action begins early on Sunday will two 65km stages back on Kedong Ranch with the finish anticipated to be around 12 noon. Amongst the leading entries are reigning champions Ross Field and Quentin Savage in their mighty Century Racing CRT.

At least four of these powerful South African built buggies are expected to race this weekend with another three joining the championship during the year. Multiple motorsport champion Ian Duncan will be fighting for the modified category honours against a trio of Naivasha-based entrants, Joost Zurbier (Tomcat Tornado), Alisdair Keith (Landrover Hybrid) and Chui Safari Lodge managers Geoff Mayes and Suzanne Zwager in their Maxxis Kenya Tomcat.

Amongst the new entrants are paraplegic Sam Jethwa, who will be the first disabled sportsman to drive in the Rally Raid series since its inception more than 12 years ago. Sam has built his own Subaru powered buggy and has set his targets on a finish for the opening event.