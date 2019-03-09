CAF destiny in K’Ogalo’s hands

The penultimate round of CAF Confederation Cup group stage tie pitting Zamalek and Gor Mahia in Alexandria, Egypt Sunday holds as much promise to both teams as it does historical importance. At stake for the two teams is the much-sought-after quarter-final berth as well as bragging rights among the continent’s elite teams.

Gor are second in Group D on six points, one ahead of the third-placed Zamalek. Victory for any of these two teams will highly boost their chances in the four-pronged dash for top two also pitting NA Hussein Dey of Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola.

The happenings in Luanda will also be key in which teams progress and Gor will be keeping an eye with fingers crossed for the hosts to win or draw against Hussein Dey.

Since the start of 2018/2019 football calendar, Gor will play their first game after a six-day break. The congestion in their schedule has been nothing but chocking. The break coupled with acclimatisation in Alexandria should add punch in K’Ogalo’s push for a title that has eluded them for 32 years.

Coach Hassan Oktay has proven to be a maverick tactician but is yet to crack the team’s feeble away record. With the break and subsequent concentration accorded Gor by the team administration, a lot is expected from Alexandria.

The city has never been kind to visiting teams in general and Kenyan clubs in particular.

In spite of history, K’Ogalo are however buoyed by recent performances by Hussein Dey and Petro Atletico in which the two teams stood up to Zamalek and snatched important draws in Alexandria.

It is no wonder Zamalek tried in vain to switch the tie to Cairo.

The 4-2 hammering of five-time African Champions in Nairobi on February 3 is also very fresh in minds and K’Ogalo will be banking on Zamalek’s recent vulnerabilities to dash the Egyptian league leaders’ continental silver quest.

Gor will however be impeded by Ugandan Shafik Batambuze’s absence. The left back who has adapted well in Gor’s defence since arriving from Singida will miss the game due to suspension. He collected his second yellow card in Algiers last weekend and will sit out the tie.