A fling with art

Most Kenyans view art galleries as the preserve of a select few, a bourgeoisie pastime as it were. Art, however, is supposed to be something that is enjoyed by all as it speaks on socioeconomic issues and is fluid in interpretation such that if say 10 people visit a gallery, they all leave with different impressions of the same pieces. Art should be a source of both entertainment and enlightenment for all.

Entry into galleries is normally free or a small entry fee is charged. This is to allow art lovers to interact with the pieces after which they can buy the ones that speak to them to display at their homes or their places of work. Art pieces are quickly becoming part of house décor as seen in most restaurants.

Java, for instance, has art pieces, which comment on social issues such as the perception of the voluptuous woman in African culture. Art galleries give you a deeper insight into society, but do not take my word for it. Try it yourself.

There is a surfeit of art galleries to choose from when looking for a place to sample good art. Alliance Française displays art pieces in themed exhibitions every once in a while. The entrance is normally free. Circle Art Gallery in Lavington also exhibits art pieces and holds forums with the artists every other month. The entrance there is also free of charge. Their last exhibition, which closed last week, was a collaboration between a Nigerian, Dennis Osadebe and local artist Evans Mbugua.

The most recent art exhibition was at Kioko Mwitiki art gallery in Lavington. The exhibition titled ‘Self and Selves’ is showing pieces by Sharon Bosire and Muhunyo Maina and was launched on February 2nd and closed on March 2nd, and left a lasting impression.

I am deeply interested in the idea of self. That you can be three different people to three different people and that since you have never met yourself, that your self-perception is an aggregate of what others perceive you to be and what you feel you should be. It means that you are not what you think you might be; a sentiment reminiscent of the cat that looks at themselves in the mirror and sees a lion.

So on a sultry Saturday afternoon, I made my way to the gallery to check out the exhibition both excited and apprehensive of what I would find. The exhibition covers everything from the personal perception of self to how the self-perception is shaped by our environment, be it our social-cultural set-ups or familial upbringing. You should purpose to go and get challenged while at the same time enjoying the pleasant aesthetics of the paintings.

One exhibition you can stop by is by Anita Kavochy, showing at Rosslyn Riviera, at a pop up by One Off Contemporary Art Gallery. It opens every Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm. The exhibition is named Thresholds. It runs till March 10 and there is no admittance fee.

‘Thresholds’ is a collection of paintings that look at how humans react when they come to the threshold of something. It explores this in paintings, which are either on paper or canvas, and which have a surfeit of geometric lines, boxes and spirals. In its own way, it explores the idea of how we all have different selves, which we come to due to situational demands.

So, there you have it. A rundown of the places you can go to this weekend to explore art and maybe acquire something to hang in your sitting room.