NSE rings the bell for gender equality

By Zachary Ochuodho

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) yesterday joined other stock exchanges globally to “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” to commemorate 2019 International Women’s Day.

The event sponsored by International Finance Corporation (IFC), UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Global Compact and UN Women, is aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of gender equality to both business growth and sustainable economic development.

Geoffrey Odundo, NSE chief executive officer said the bourse was keen and committed to enhancing and spearheading gender equality for growth and development of various enterprises in Kenya.

“We will work with various market players to ensure highest levels of gender parity are upheld in line with our commitment to the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs),” he said.

This year’s event is in line with this year’s theme: ‘‘Think equal, build smart, innovate for change’’, which places special focus on innovative ways in which the private sector can advance gender equality and women empowerment, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

The ceremony culminated with a full-day executive training that brought together over 80 women in senior management positions in various companies in Kenya.

The training dubbed, “Future Women CEOs and Board Members” is aimed at growing the number of women in corporate leadership in Kenya through capacity building to leveraging their unique abilities for driving business growth and efficiency.

Additionally, the training highlighted key opportunities and challenges women are likely to face in their journey to corporate leadership.

Judy Njino, Global Compact Kenya executive director said as Kenyans celebrate the International Women’s Day, they need to be reminded yet again of the challenges women face at the workplace, marketplace and communities, even as evidence mounts on the positive impact of gender equality in society.

“Kenya’s growth, it is safe to guarantee, will never be assured in the absence of gender equality, and businesses have a pivotal role to play in realising it,” she said.

Corporate Governance Programme Lead at International Finance Corporation Kenya – World Bank Stefan Handoyo said gender equality is intrinsically linked to sustainable development and is vital to increased prosperity in society.

“Empowering women, therefore, is not only the right thing to do but it is also the smart thing to do. The private sector has the essential role to play in unleashing the full economic potential of women and girls in Kenya,” he said.