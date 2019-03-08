English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KILIFI WATER COMPANY MERGER SAGA: Residents protest MAWASCO, KIMAWASCO merger

K24 Tv March 8, 2019
A proposed merger between Malindi Water and Sewerage Company and Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company has generated mixed reactions among the residents and stakeholders, claiming service delivery will be affected.

During their annual general meeting held in Kilifi County, Malindi Water and Sewerage Company, MAWASCO, announced a proposed merger with Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company, KIMAWASCO.

Some stakeholders opposed the move, claiming countywide service delivery will be affected and impact negatively on tourism in Malindi and Watamu. However, a law has already been formed which pushes for the formation of a single water board.

