Abbott to be gold sponsor of 4th Beyond Zero Half Marathon

Abbott, an American health care company, has today announced it will extend its partnership with the First Lady of Kenya’s Beyond Zero campaign by becoming the gold sponsor of the fourth Beyond Zero Half Marathon.

Abbott says it recognises the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta commitment to achieve a reduction in the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV to below five per cent by 2020.

“At Abbott, we believe in helping people live their best possible life through the power of health so that people in all places, aspects and stages of life can achieve more and live not just longer but better, ” said Khululiwe Mabaso, Director Government Affairs – Africa, said.