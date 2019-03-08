GSU officer among gang of five killed in Ruaraka

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was among the gang of five that was shot dead in Ruaraka on Tuesday evening. Police recovered a Browning pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition and a motor vehicle, Toyota Premio.

A gang of seven men was spotted at the junction of Thika and Outering roads, near the GSU headquarters, as they were robbing the public on Tuesday at around 10pm.

Officers from the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) rushed to the scene and found one of the victims, Lucy Owino who had been robbed of Sh110,000, Cooperative Bank ATM card, and national ID. She was attacked as she left her hotel, City Cafe.

Police shot dead five of them while the other two escaped. And yesterday afternoon, police shot dead two suspects and recovered two pistols and 180 bullets in Gigiri. The shooting brings to at least nine, the number of suspects shot dead in Nairobi in the last two days.

Detectives from the Flying Squad were trailing the suspects believed to have committed robbery in Nyari estate early this week.

Meanwhile, Kileleshwa deputy police station commander is admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) after he was attacked by goons along Mamlaka Road.

The attackers also robbed Inspector James Ngeny of his official firearm which was later recovered in an operation by head of operations at the county police headquarters.