Celebrating Kenyan trailblazers

DIana DAIDO, Head of Radio, MaYian FM

In the early 1990s, Kenya’s languages of communication were strictly Kiswahili and English under Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) umbrella. Vernacular languages were not mediums that could be used to communicate. But even then, inside those KBC walls was a 22-year-old who had passion for radio.

“I started out in human resources but over time, I had a natural gravitation towards the newsroom; broadcast, which I had studied while at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication. I began helping out and just like that, I was absorbed into the studio,” Diana Daido says.

Her journey is one of determination, passion and hard work. “I was lucky because I was born and bred in the village so my Maasai was not badly off. I was trained on how to speak Maa for radio” she says.

When KBC gave vernacular languages a shot, the four different local languages teams were given one medium frequency. They crammed up into one studio space and divided the hours among themselves.

“I went on to produce three shows that lasted about 15 minutes each in the two-hour slot we had,” Daido says, adding that it involved tailor-making topics relevant to an audience and more so to the Maasai.

She says of the shows highlighted children’s rights to education, shelter and education and family matters that empowered women.

“These are things the community still grapples with and I recall doing a lot of field work so that I could discuss matters that impacted them,” she adds, saying that they featured talks waterborne diseases, tuberculosis, eye problems such as trachoma and even HIV/Aids.

“Reading through the letters and receiving positive feedback was amazing. It became even better when mobile phones came. We would record the messages on our personal handsets, hold them up to the microphones and let the listeners hear one of their own,” she beams.

When KBC set up the first Maa FM station, Daido was part of the team. I did the bulk of the work, including opening and closing the station since I lived close by and we were only three. The experience challenged and built us. It made me resilient,” she says.

All this while, Daido was balancing between her family, work and school. “In 2000, I went to Netherlands on a radio-training mission and to the University of Georgia for leadership training.”

After her run at KBC, Diana joined Royal Media Services in 2012 and helped set up another Maa station before joining Narok County as the director of press until 2016 when she joined Mediamax as Head of Radio, Mayian FM. Daido says that thanks to conversations on radio, people became enlightened.

“Cases of backward practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriage became conversations that could now be addressed,” says the 2015 Inspirational Woman of the Year, Narok County.

Twenty-eight years later, Daido attests to the milestone radio has attained. “At Mayian FM, the role of radio has not changed, at least not for us,” she concludes.