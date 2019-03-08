Celebrating Kenyan trailblazers

ESTHER MUCHEMI, CEO SAMCHI

At a time when the telecommunication business was still new, Esther Muchemi took them on as their sole distributor.

Muchemi, who terms herself a village girl, knew from a young age that she had greatness in her. “I did not understand how it would happen but I knew, I would never settle for lesser than great,” she says. It is with this zeal that she joined an audit firm as a trainee level one in 1985.

“I took on the job gratefully and swore to myself that I would triple my salary in six months. At the time I used to get Sh4,000,” she says, adding that she in order to achieve her goal, she had to go back to school.

“I worked by day and attended Strathmore School of Business in the evenings. I needed to pass my Certified Public Accountant exams and to be competent at my job,” she says.

Carrying her work home paid off. True to her word, in six months, she had tripled her salary and even became partner. However, she felt that she was not achieving her full potential.

“The belief in my greatness drove me out of my job and into entrepreneurship. To be honest, I never knew what I wanted to do but I knew I had to leave,” she says, adding that she set up an audit firm, which closed shop five years later- a time she now looks at as her incubation period.

When the telecommunication opportunity presented itself, she knew that her family had finally found something to engage in. Together with her husband, she consistently worked on the business and put all the money she had, Sh50, 000, into it. Safaricom knocked on their door and they jumped ship from Kencel.

Her journey demanded discipline. “All I had was my determination because I believe capital is not what makes one a successful entrepreneur. It plays its part, but it is not everything. It is something we get wrong,” Muchemi says.

She values relationships as it is critical for any business. “For 10 years, we focused on SamchiI before we getting into other ventures.

One of her greatest challenges is the dynamics of dealing with her human resource. “It is difficult to manage people. Right now we have about 500 people and to get others to align to your vision is difficult.

Human beings are not like robots. I need certain results and when they are not realised, I get frustrated. I need both the young and old people to speak the same language and work together,” Muchemi admits, citing that she is a perfectionist.

Muchemi is also an author, something she ventured into after many people showed interest in reading her books at events where she gave talks. It was the nudge from her pastor that made her saw an instant business idea. “I am a staunch Christian and faith is a very big aspect of my life.

I derive a lot of peace from allowing God to dictate my values. I believe for any human being to be complete, you need the spiritual aspect of your life filled as well.

You cannot operate with that vacuum and I filled it with God and He has indeed helped me come this far,” says the author of Give Me My Mountain. Muchemi now mentors her staff internally and has plans to start a mentorship programs to help others.