Operation ‘Ondoa Nanasi’ : Abandoned explosives detonated

An exercise to mop up undetonated explosives from a former military training ground at Laresoro in Samburu is currently underway. KDF officers have been carrying out the clean up for over one month. The field near Archers post range was used for the military during the colonial era.

The operation dubbed “Ondoa Nanasi” was initiated in response to a number of explosions over the past few years that claimed the lives of four children and left others with serious injuries.