Uneasy calm at JKIA : Military, NYS manning terminals

Close to 48 hours after aviation workers downed their tools causing massive disruption of flights in and out of JKIA, a sense of normalcy is slowly returning to Kenya’s main airport.

A spot check by K24 today found military and NYS officers still conducting security screening of passengers as part of efforts to keep the facility running.

Meanwhile airport workers have defied a court order suspending their strike insisting they will only return once their arrested union officials are freed.