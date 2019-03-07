English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Uneasy calm at JKIA : Military, NYS manning terminals

calm at JKIA

K24 Tv March 7, 2019
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport/PHOTO.COURTESY

Close to 48 hours after aviation workers downed their tools causing massive disruption of flights in and out of JKIA, a sense of normalcy is slowly returning to Kenya’s main airport.

A spot check by K24 today found military and NYS officers still conducting security screening of passengers as part of efforts to keep the facility running.

Meanwhile airport workers have defied a court order suspending their strike insisting they will only return once their arrested union officials are freed.

 

