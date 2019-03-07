English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Devolution conference ends : DP Ruto closes 4-day event
Devolution conference
The 6th annual devolution conference came to a close today in Kirinyaga. the council of governors has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the four day event where county bosses made 26 resolutions on the running of county affairs.
Deputy President William Ruto who officially closed the conference has advised counties to increase the frequency of such meetings to help sustain the momentum of the devolution project.