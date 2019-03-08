Gor, Bandari face familiar foe while Tusker, Ulinzi pull out of Shield

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Holders Kariobangi Sharks will begin the defence of their SportPesa Shield with a date against newcomers Elimu FC of Kitale, in Trans Nzoia County as the event commences from the round of 32 and not the traditional round of 64 as witnessed previously.

With the opening round of matches slated for weekend of March 16-17, Sharks, who defeated Sofapaka FC 3-2 in the 2018 finals, will be the away team, to the church-sponsored outfit currently plying their trade in the second division.

Former champions Gor Mahia will for the second season running play Nairobi County league side, Ken Poly FC whom they thrashed 5-0 in previous edition at the same stage.

Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthomi says congestion of league fixtures and efforts to align the Kenyan football league to the Fifa calendar has necessitated the structural rearrangement.

“There is not much time between now and June 1 when the finals will be played. I expect an exciting tournament with lots of upsets one that will give fringe players an opportunity to make a name for themselves,” said Muthomi.

Table toppers

There was reprieve for Bandari FC, who were drawn again Marsabit County’s Kayo FC. The current SportPesa Premier League table toppers have been spared the hectic travel to Northern Eastern Kenya as the match will be played at the Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Bandari, had to endure a torrid trip to Garrisa last season, when they played Berlin FC. The trip is said to have been very costly for FKF, who had to cater among other things security for the coastal-based team.

Last year finalist Sofapaka will be away to Bungoma Stars, while AFC Leopards visit Transfoc FC. KCB has been drawn against Sindo United, while National Super League side Ushuru has a match against Vihiga Sporttiff.

The draw that was conducted on Thursday morning saw Tusker FC, who were paired with Division One side Naivas pull out as well as Ulinzi Stars who were drawn against SS Assad to concentrate on their league matches.