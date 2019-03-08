Kadero hit Maseno in Chemelil as Kisumu games begin

Dickens Wesonga @peoplesport11

Kisumu County handball champions Maseno School had a bad start after losing to a little-known Kadero Boys Secondary school in the opening match of the Term One Secondary School Ball Games at Chemelil Academy yesterday.

Kadero thrashed the champions 21-14 in a one-sided match that saw Victor Otieno manage eight goals.

Thurgem beat Kisumu boys by obtaining 30 points against 27 scored by their opponents. Orongo lost to Ayweyo after being beaten 22- 18 goals.

In rugby 7s, it was however a good start for Maseno School who beat Dr Aloo Gumbi secondary by scoring tries.

Thurdibuoro were thrashed 17-7 by Onjiko, while Nyabondo beat Otieno Oyoo 12-7 to emerge victorious in the second match. In their second encounter Maseno beat Miwani 41-0 while Ngere beat Obede 17-0. In basketball, Maseno maintained their good show at the games, humiliating Kisumu Boys 39-20, while Onjiko hammered Dr Aloo Gumbi 50-28 in their pool

East Africa Secondary Schools, girls’ hockey defending champions Sinyolo Girls lived to its bidding when it beat Nyakach 4-0 to retain the title while Kisumu Girls beat Asol Mixed 6-0. Kisumu lost to Koro who beat them 20-11 while St Barnabas Girls beat Dr Aloo Gumbi’s 35-14.

Easy pool

Kisumu Day are pooled against Onjiko and Nyabondo, an easy pool compared to Pool B which comprises Maseno, Kisumu Boys, Ngere and Chemelil. But Maseno School rugby 15s coach Paul Nyamita said they are not to be taken lightly and will battle for all the titles. Maseno are the defending champions of the boys’ rugby 15s, handball and basketball having beaten Ndiru Secondary, Chulaimbo High and Kisumu Boys respectively.

“We will battle for all titles in this year’s county games. We are defending the three titles we won last year. The boys are psyched up and confident, so teams should not take us lightly,” Nyamita said.

In girls’ category, defending hockey champion Sinyolo Girls are seeking to make it two titles in a row when they launch their title defence against Nyakach Girls, Asol Mixed Secondary and last year’s runners up Kisumu Girls whom they are pooled in Pool A.

Sinyolo emerged 2-1 winners in last year’s final against Kisumu Girls and the two teams will be renewing their rivalry in another epic clash. Kisumu Girls will defend their basketball crown they won after defeating their rival Sinyolo Girls 16-8 last year. Kisumu County Sports Secretary George Osura said preparations are ready and Term One games has 10 schools.