Sameta, Tendere pummel opponents with convincing wins

Kisii County Secondary Schools Sports Association (KCSSSA) Term One Games have started on a high note at Sameta and Tendere respectively with titleholders kicking off their defence with perfect wins.

Three-time county handball queens, Senior Chief Musa Nyandusi (SCMN) Kegati Girls, began their fourth straight title hunt brightly by beating Gucha Sub-County champions Itare Girls 13-8 in a thrilling opening encounter.

No match

In their second match yesterday, Amaiko Girls were no match to Kegati, as the queens thrashed them 22-5 to sail through to the quarter finals, leaving coach Betty Onsongo yearning for a fourth straight title.

Itare on the other hand had opened their campaign with a resounding 16-5 victory over Gucha South Sub-County champions Amaiko Girls while Kereri Girls triumphed over Nyamache Sub-County’s Nyabisase Girls 14-11 in another enthralling encounter.

In rugby, Nyabigena Boys will not defend their sevens title as they have shifted focus to 15s version where they kicked off their new journey with a resounding 48-0 win over Maiga Boys to leave coach Saphinah Kenyando delirious.

Title defence

Out to stop Nyabigena’s 15s dream start is defending champions Cardinal Otunga who kicked off their title defence with a 16-5 win over Sameta as Itierio shut off Nyangweta 24-0 with Kisii School labouring to beat Rioma 3-0 in the other rugby 15s matches.

As Nyabigena swift to 15s, sevens title will be out for grabs with Nduru Boys showing early intentions with two opening wins over Rianyanchabera (19-0) and Itierio (48-0). Former champions Cardinal Otunga struggled in the opening match drawing 0-0 with Gesusu, Nyatwoni lost 24-0 to Nyamagwa before losing their second match 23-0 to Kisii School.