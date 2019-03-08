KRA seizes high-end vehicles in Mombasa

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted three luxury vehicles concealed as assorted household goods in another tax evasion racket at the Port of Mombasa. The high-end motor vehicle imports had been hidden in two containers.

The concealment was discovered during a customs clearance process at the port after scanner images failed to match with information in the import declaration documents.

A statement from KRA’s Commissioner, Customs and Border Control office, said import documents indicated that the consignment originated from United Kingdom and was on transit to Uganda.

This prompted Customs officials, together with the multi-agency taskforce which includes, National Intelligence Service (NIS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Interpol, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to undertake a 100 per cent verification of the containers.

Household goods

One of the containers was said to have assorted household goods, a Vauxhall Insignia Elite and a Nissan Juke. However, upon verification, it was found to contain a Range Rover Sport and a Range Rover Vogue SE. Surprisingly, the consignor who was listed as Aruchan Ivan of United Kingdom was also the consignee.

The import declaration form for the second container indicated that it had one used Toyota YARIS VVT-1 and household goods. However, on a verification, a Land Rover discovery HSE TD 6 was strategically concealed.

The consignor who was listed as Kibalama Bocan of United Kingdom also bears the same name with the consignee.

It is a common practice for tax evasion cartels to declare illegal imports as transit cargo so as to escape verification by KRA only to divert the cargo into the local market. KRA also said the interception was done through the non-intrusive cargo scanner installed at the port to address the challenges of concealment, misdeclaration, illicit flows and importation of counterfeits.

Last year, KRA intercepted several other top of the range vehicle that had illegally been shipped into the country hidden in containers by the tax evasion cartels. Several custom officials have been arrested and charged in court with aiding tax evasion through such rackets.