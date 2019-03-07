Kenyan pioneer Olympian Daniel Rudisha, David’s father, passes on

By Amos Abuga

The athletics fraternity is in mourning following the death of Olympian Daniel Rudisha.

The father to two-time Olympic champion David Lekuta Rudisha died on Wednesday night according to a report sent to newsrooms from Athletics Kenya (AK).

Rudisha senior, a member of the Kenyan team that won silver in the 4×400 relay during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, is described as a pioneer of Kenyan athletics.

He ran together with Hezekiah Nyamao, Charles Asati and the late Naftali Bon, at the games in the Northern America continent.

“We mourn with you and celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable athlete who devoted his life to athletics,” said AK’s statement.

The sad news comes just a day after his son David posted an emotional statement on Twitter with two superimposed photos of him and his father with a caption “Me and my ailing father, wish him quick recovery. Long live my dad.”