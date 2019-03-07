Tech firm offers respite to future homeowners

By Steve Umidha

Most people today are spending more time on their smart phones, which is understandable given how it has become a gadget which feeds us everything, from news, e-commerce and business transactions among others. Real Estate and housing sector is fast embracing this rapid wave of change, and it’s for a good course.

Realizing the deep penetration of smart phones, technology company Ibuild has successfully adopted its application into the Kenyan market using the revolutionary application as an additional channel for not only lessening workload and minimizing associated costs of construction but also as a tool for job creation.

“In 2010 for instance, a young man called Edward decided to build a home for his family from his earnest savings of Sh 300,000, Edward felt he could embark on this project although he was well aware that this amount would not be enough to complete his dream of a two bedroomed 6o sq. meter unit.

This young man had no architectural plan, no idea where to get the right quality of materials at an affordable price, uncertain about which professional to consult during the construction process and most importantly he didn’t know where to find a reliable and professional contractor.

He is not the only Kenyan who faces these tough questions when deciding to build a home. Many have resorted to trusting relatives and friends to guide them through the process and many relay their stories of the pain and agony they suffered every step along the way,” narrates Ibuild Kenya market director Aggrey Wangwe on the platform’s impact since its maiden launch in Kenya.

The biggest complaint most homeowners admit to according to, Wangwe is contracting untrustworthy, unprofessional and ‘shady’ contractors. Building is an intimate process that requires high levels of trust and professionalism, adding that more often than not , majority of homeowners lack mechanism to verify details and information of a contractor, let alone interrogating them to ascertain whether or not they posess the right skills and experience to deliver their dream projects.

IBUILD was born about 3 years ago and the original thought was to empower citizens to realize their dreams of affordably owning a home for their families. The market was almost as ready as it had ever been, considering over 78 per cent of Kenyans were online.

Through iBUILD app, majority of its users say they can now register for free, list his skills and location and make himself visible to the hiring contractors in his area and has helped create jobs for young Kenyans.

The approach iBUILD is using ensures that construction support services across the entire value chain of stakeholders, from architect to worker, are made available to anyone wishing to construct; by leveraging mobile technology, the iBUILD app facilitates access to professionals and improved construction quality and project efficiency.

The tech firm’s introduction into the tricky housing market, the application is offering capacity for both developers and homeowners, organizing a hybrid value chain of industry professionals and services – making home building and repairs a snap for all Kenyans. iBUILD is a US-based construction services platform.