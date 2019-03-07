Clergy Call For Unity: Politicians Urged To Support Graft War.

Evangelical church leaders have called on the government to scrutinize churches before registering them. Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), chairman Mark Kariuki said there has been a moratorium on registration of churches since 2014. But according to him, the situation is not only untenable but also acts as a loophole that many will exploit to run religious organisations without proper registration.

He added that EAK is supporting the ongoing war on corruption, sentiments echoed by Bishop Nicholas Muli who said the war is crucial in addressing moral decay that is affecting economic growth.