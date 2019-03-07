Duo set to miss Gor’s crunch tie with Zamalek due to injury, suspension

Striker Dennis Oliech and Ugandan import Shaffique Batambuze will be missing in Gor Mahia’s squad that will face Zamalek in their fifth Group D CAF Confederation Cup encounter in Alexandria this weekend.

Oliech is still nursing an injury picked during training while Batambuze has accumulated yellow cards which rules him out of the clash as well.

“Dennis (Oliech) got a big knock while Shaffique (Batambuze) will not play,” Gor coach Oktay told Goal.com in an interview from Cairo.

Following the unavailability of Oliech, the onus of scoring goals for Gor will rest on the shoulders of Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa, Boniface Omondi and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Gor will be meeting the Egyptian giants while smarting from a controversial 1-0 loss at the hands of Hussein Dey of Algeria in Stade 5 Juillet Stadium in Algiers last Sunday.

Sweltering conditions

According to the club’s website, Gor left Algiers and arrived safely in the Egyptian capital Cairo from where they connected to Alexandria, some 212 kilometres away, to pitch camp ahead of the match that is scheduled to be played under sweltering conditions.

Alexandria is reputed as one of the dreariest hunting grounds in African football which makes it a real challenge for Gor against Zamalek whose rivalry with the Kenyan clubs dates back to 1984 when the two teams were involved in a brawl over a controversial penalty awarded to the Egyptians in Cairo.

Gor, who are chasing a maiden quarter-final slot, badly need a win to boost their chances of qualifying especially after being dislodged by Hussein Dey from the first position in the Group D of the qualifier, thanks to their defeat in Algiers.

However, it is Zamalek who will be under pressure to conjure up a win after going down 4-2 to Gor in the first leg match in Nairobi last month.