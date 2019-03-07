Final countdown and preparations as Beyond Zero Marathon approaches

Grace Angela and Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSports

The Fourth edition of the Beyond Zero marathon scheduled for March 10 is set to kick off as the preparations have been completed.

Speaking during the last meeting of preparation, IMG Kenya CEO, Peter Gacheru, announced that this year’s marathon will have over 20,000 participants drawn from various counties taking part in the event and a workforce of 2,000 people between security safety and approximately 300 volunteers will be on standby.

He further added that as compared to the previous editions, this year’s has new additions as for the first time the marathon will feature the visually impaired who will take part in the 21km race, the Paralympics wheelchair and tricycle race, expectant women expected to walk for 2km and elite athletes.

“We have incorporated a start line with international standards for marathons where elite start will be different from the amateurs,” said Gacheru.

Elite marathoners

Apart from Paralympic SOYA award winner Samuel Muchai, the names of other elite marathoners will be revealed to the public in due course as promised by Athletics Kenya president, Jackson Tuwei.

A Sh3 million grant has been distributed to the participating categories with Sh250,000 being the prize money of the 21km half-marathon.

The final award ceremony is set to take place at the Nyayo Stadium. Nairobi Traffic Commander, Joshua Omukatia confirmed that traffic police will be positioned at all strategic places and temporary closure of the roads will take effect from midnight on Saturday.

Roads such as the Southern bypass, Jogoo Road and Langata Road will be allowed for use. “Adequate security will be provided starting from the beginning to the end. We shall be having both plain-clothes and general duty police officers in uniform who will cover the whole event,” said Omukatia.

This year’s half-marathon will feature intellectually and visually impaired competitors. The elite start has also been incorporated in accordance with the international standards for 21km and 10 km road races.

The Paralympic race will be flagged off at 6:30 am followed by the 21km half-marathon at 7am. The 10km road race and corporate run will be flagged off at 8:30 am followed by the 3km the family fun race.

“In a bid to create maternal health awareness, we have incorporated a 2km pregnant walk, we have also adopted the same route marking for the 21km and 10km road race”, said Gacheru –the event organiser.