Raila tears into DP : Raila tells off Ruto on corruption

Raila tears into DP

K24 Tv March 6, 2019
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has  told off Deputy President William Ruto accusing him and his allies of interfering and politicizing the war against corruption Odinga who was speaking at the sixth devolution conference in Kirinyaga criticized the Ruto for claiming that only 7 Billion shillings might have been lost in the Arror & Kimwarer dams scandal insisting the war on corruption is here to stay.

 

