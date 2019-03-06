English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Anguish, anger and confusion at JKIA : Thousands stranded after flights disrupted
The delay of flights at different airports in the country caused a lot of inconvenience to many people, some of whom had connecting flights while others were left counting losses having failed to travel on time to put pen to paper on business deals.
Frankline Macharia paints a picture of anguish, anger and confusion which characterized the main airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.