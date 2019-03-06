English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Aviation workers strike paralyses JKIA : Workers oppose airport takeover by KQ

strike paralyses JKIA

K24 Tv March 6, 2019
2,561 Less than a minute

The court has this evening suspended the strike called by aviation workers union, until the case is heard Thursday. This coming hours after operations  at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, JKIA and other major in the country were  paralyzed after the  workers went on strike.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded for more than 12 hours  after the flights  were disrupted  causing  panic  and confusion

Cabinet Secretary Macharia says KAA will fire the striking workers for defying a court injunction, even as the union’s secretary general was detained.

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 6, 2019
2,533

Booming business in Kirinyaga : Hotels record full bookings

March 6, 2019
2,557

Raila tears into DP : Raila tells off Ruto on corruption

March 6, 2019
2,543

Anguish, anger and confusion at JKIA : Thousands stranded after flights disrupted

March 6, 2019
2,972

Ease way of doing business, governors urge State