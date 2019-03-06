Aviation workers strike paralyses JKIA : Workers oppose airport takeover by KQ

The court has this evening suspended the strike called by aviation workers union, until the case is heard Thursday. This coming hours after operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, JKIA and other major in the country were paralyzed after the workers went on strike.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded for more than 12 hours after the flights were disrupted causing panic and confusion

Cabinet Secretary Macharia says KAA will fire the striking workers for defying a court injunction, even as the union’s secretary general was detained.