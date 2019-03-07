State pursuing Ekeza over Sh1.5b fraud, assures CS

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday said police are trailing Ekeza Sacco officials who misappropriated about Sh1.5 billion belonging to investors.

He said the government will not sit and watch as individuals squander hard-earned income invested in saccos by members, adding that the government will support cooperative societies by punishing those found misusing the resources.

“We are going to do everything it takes to punish and bring to book those misusing resources. There is nothing to hide… We are hot on the trail of officials of Ekeza and others.

We have agreed with Inspector General of Police to go after them and take them before the law,” said Matiang’i yesterday during the Kenya Police Sacco Annual Delegates Conference in Nairobi.

“It is painful for people to save yet someone is enjoying the hard-earned income. We are a decent society. We are better than that,” he added. Matiang’i encouraged police, who are not in the sacco, to consider joining and save for future.

“During our tenure and as our responsibility in the security sector, we will not sit back, we will go after those who commit crimes especially misusing hard-earned resources and savings of others and we will bring them to justice,” he added.

The CS lauded police sacco leaders for proper management. The sacco has an asset base of Sh28.9 billion. “You have made us proud in running the sacco. Can you imagine how embarrassing it would be to go after those who steal money when we cannot manage our own,” he said.

At the same time, Matiang’i urged the sacco to take advantage of available opportunities provided under the Big Four agenda and invest. He urged the sacco to take advantage of privatisation programmes to take over and own assets since it has resources.

For instance, a presidential directive has been made to ensure for every new housing project brought up, at least 20 per cent is set aside for the police department.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, who attended the event, urged sacco officials to invest in ICT security to safeguard monies from cyber criminals.

Ekeza came to the limelight after sacco members claimed their savings had been irregularly transferred to founder David Kariuki Ngare’s private accounts. In January, Ngare, commonly known as Gakuyo, started the process of disposing of properties in an effort to raise money required to repay members.

Last month, he urged the complainants to be patient, saying he was unable to refund their money then because sacco accounts have been frozen by the government.