Dining with the animals of Shimba Hills

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Red squirrels scurry over wooden barriers down to a nearby waterhole as I walk into this unique restaurant in Kwale county. Art etched on the dining room’s wall paints an age gone by.

I say unique because it’s the only restaurant in the lush green tropical forest that occupies most of Shimba Hills National Game Reserve. The eatery offers spectacular views of the forest that will make you want to gaze for hours.

It reminds me about George of the Jungle movies as I watch the Colobus monkeys leap from one tree to the next as birds chirp. Abdala Rashid, one of the waiters serving me, says in the past, elephants would come to the water hole.

Animals relocated



However, due to accelerated human-elephant conflict, they are no more as the big animals were translocated to Tsavo. “Zamani ungeweza kuona ndovu na hata buffalos hapa lakini walipelekwa Tsavo,” he says.

Still, there are plenty of warthogs, antelopes, waterbucks, monitor lizards and monkeys, among others. I get lost in thought just gazing into the forest until the waiters tell me my food is getting cold. Still, I keep trying to get a perfect shot of the resident white-headed fish eagle as it swoops over the water hole, seeking fish.

I had beef Madagascar dish that head chef Caleb Lutato lets me know is their signature dish. I have just come from the spectacular Sheldrick Waterfall and my stomach is rumbling.

Ever wondered why simple meals have complicated names? Caleb says the sophistication gives the meal swag! The meat has retained its natural flavour, is tender and tasty; a characteristic of foods cooked in Madagascarn style.

The ginger has a subtler taste, which is great as I dislike the pungent taste of garlic in food. Caleb says one of the ingredients he can’t cook without is black pepper, a spice that I taste in the beef. Surprisingly, he also uses black pepper in porridge. Now, what flavour does that introduce in porridge?

Potato cream soup



They also serve me signature dish pepper steak, which is quite tasty. It is prepared by wrapping it with a foil and then grilling it in an oven. I just love meat that is well done as the taste of rawness doesn’t go well with me. I’ve heard that cooking meat like that (well-done) destroys all the nutrients, but I don’t care.

I try out their vegetable spring roll-on carrot and Chinese salads and a dash of green pepper. Their potato cream soup is also something else that you can try out. Since the forest is a cold place, the soup warms my heart and body.

The restaurant accepts guests from outside to eat and enjoy the magnificent view of the forest. However, there is no mobile network here, so I would recommend it for romantic meals. Residents pay Sh2,000 and international visitors Sh2,500 for a four-course meal.