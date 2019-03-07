Why KCB net profit hit Sh24b

Increased interest income, fees and commissions including reduction in staff costs contributed to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group net profit of Sh24 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2018, compared to Sh19.7 billion in a similar period in 2017.

KCB group chief executive officer, Joshua Oigara, said the group’s focus on customers, as well as its diversified business model and strong risk discipline, helped it produce a good financial report in 2018.

“The group’s performance is a reflection and outcome of our growth strategy, maximising on our strengths, agility into emerging opportunities and the inherent potential to drive value creation for the shareholders and the communities in the markets we operate in,” Oigara told an investors’ briefing.

The KCB boss said the restructuring at the bank helped reduce staff costs by almost 11 per cent – from Sh36.4 billion recorded in 2017 to Sh35 billion in 2018 financial year. Total loans disbursed on mobile phones were up 84 per cent to Sh54.4 billion as the bank tripled monthly loan disbursements.

On the balance sheet position, the Group maintained its market leadership status as the biggest financial institution in East Africa. Assets surged 10 per cent to Sh714.3 billion, driven by net loans and advances, which were up 8 per cent to Sh455.9 billion.

Deposits hit Sh537.5 billion, while long-term funding stood at Sh22.4 billion from the previous period’s Sh14.9 billion.

Oigara said due to the good performance, the board had proposed a final dividend of Sh2.50 per share to be presented to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting.

If approved, this will bring the total dividend payout to Sh3.50 per share, an increase of 16.7 per cent over precious year.