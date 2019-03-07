Pet plastic bottles wreak havoc on Mother Nature, State mulls ban

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

By the time you finish reading this sentence, factories around the world will have churned out 100,000 pet plastic bottles. Statistics place production of the global ‘king of trash’ at one million pieces each minute.

Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko is accusing the bottle manufacturers of lethargy in addressing the menace caused by their products.

“The industries and companies producing these products only care about their balance sheets and ignore the economic and environmental cost of the waste,” he said.

He said the government is considering imposing a ban on manufacturing and use of pet plastic bottles, saying Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has not done enough to mitigate plastic bottle damage more than two years after the ban on plastic carrier bags.

KAM, however, remains optimistic that circular economy is key to address the plastic pollution through take back scheme, saying they have brought together more than 176 plastic bottle manufacturers under Petco Kenya to collect the products for recycling.

But Tobiko said the number of firms roped in by KAM in its take-back-scheme is underwhelming in a country that has more than 900 industries.

“Plastics industry in Kenya generated a turnover of Sh100 billion and employed over 60,000 people in that year,” KAM chairperson Flora Mutahi said, adding that the ban would be disastrous for the economy.

UN Environment Programme (Unep) director Erik Solheim said economic damage to the world’s marine ecosystem is at least Sh1.3 trillion annually.

Last year, Unilever president Paul Polman endorsed Kenya’s quest to eliminate plastic waste in the partnership with Mr Green Africa by injecting Sh30 million to increase plastic waste collection points across Nairobi.

The move came as global giant MacDonalds made a landmark decision to ensure 100 per cent of its packaging to renewable, recycled or certified sustainable sources within the next eight years.

CocaCola, which uses 120 billion plastic bottles a year, says it will collect and recycle the equivalent of all its packaging by 2030.