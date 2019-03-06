20,000 participants expected at 4th edition of Beyond Zero marathon

Amos Abuga and Grace Angela

Over 20 ,000 participants are set to grace this year’s Beyond Zero marathon slated to take place on Sunday 10th March in Nairobi Kenya.

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Rtd General Jackson Tuwei, event organizer IMG Kenya CEO Peter Gacheru and Police Commissioner Joshua Omutata have on March 6, unveiled an elaborate plan for the event.

This year’s half marathon will feature intellectually and visually impaired competitors. The elite start has also been incorporated in accordance with the international standards for 21km and 10 km road races.

The Paralympic race will be flagged off at 6:30 am followed by the 21km half marathon at 7am. The 10km road race and corporate run will be flagged off at 8:30 am followed by the 3km the family fun race.

“In a bid to create maternal health awareness, we have incorporated a 2km pregnant walk, we have also adopted the same route marking for the 21km and 10km road race”, said Gacheru –the event organiser.

All the races will be flagged outside Nyayo Stadium on Uhuru Highway. After the flag off, the participants will head towards CBD on Uhuru Highway all the way up to the Museum overpass before making their way back to Nyayo Stadium through Kenyatta Avenue.

Speaking during media briefing event, the AK president Rt. Gen Jack Tuwei confirmed that with the finalized route and other plans in place, they were ready to host the half marathon as scheduled. “We are pleased to report that the all plans have been put in place to ensure that the 2019 Beyond Zero Half Marathon is a safe and great experience for all participants.

We have finalized important details like the route, price money and race categories as well as security during the event. We have also expanded our race categories to include people with intellectual disability and the visually impaired to demonstrate AKs commitment to inculcating a culture of inclusion”, said Tuwei.

The categories for this year’s half marathon include; the 21km half marathon and the 10km road race, which shall feature two categories; elite category that is eligible for prize money and the amateur category. Other categories are Wheelchair Half Marathon and the 21km Tricycle Half Marathon, all amateur categories.

Also included is the 5km Family Fun Run. The Paralympics team will be using the Beyond Zero Half Marathon as a pre-qualifier for the 2020 Paralympics Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

For the elite categories, winners will be taking home Ksh. 250,000 for 21KM and Ksh. 100,000 for 10KM. The 4th edition will see a total workforce of 2,000 people and 300 volunteers.