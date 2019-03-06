MPs have 14 days to vet Magoha

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A parliamentary committee has been given 14 days to vet and either approve or reject the nomination of Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chair George Magoha as Education Cabinet secretary.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday gave the committee on Education up to March 26 to table a report after President Uhuru Kenyatta submitted Magoha’s name to the House for vetting.

“The committee should expeditiously notify the nominee and the general public of the time and place for holding the approval hearings,” he said.

Uhuru nominated Prof Magoha last Friday to replace Amina Mohamed, who was moved to the Sports docket, after sacking of Rashid Echesa.

If MPs fail to vet the nominee by the said time, he will be deemed to have been approved and the Speaker will forward his name for formal appointment.