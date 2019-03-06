Rotich grilled for 12 hours in dams scam

Kinyuru Munuhe and Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Ordinarily, the country’s purse keeper — National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich — has a busy and long hours in this critical office, but yesterday was like no other; the man endured a 12-hour grilling over two scandal-scarred stalled dam projects.

He drove into the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, Mazingira House, on Kiambu Road at 6am and was received by interrogators but was still trying to explain the circumstances surrounding the approval and payment of about Sh20 billion for the dams by 7.30pm.

Hurriedly paid out

And at 7.45pm, he was allowed to go home, but asked to return today with “some documents” said his lawyer Katwa Kigen.

For more than 12 hours, Rotich was tasked to explain how the budget for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams was hurriedly paid out and diverted from core business.

Rotich was required to shed light on how, as the National Treasury boss, he wrote to Kenya Forest Service (KFS) asking them to avail land to Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA). The land in question falls under the docket of Farida Karoney while Environment and Forestry are under Keriako Tobiko. Detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit with alternate health break conducted the grilling.

Sources within the DCI said they wanted to know how construction of the project was arrived at without the knowledge and consent of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) that has the mandate to give an environmental assessment report.

The CS was further hard pressed to explain circumstances under which works on the projects were approved without a bill of quantities (BQ), which is a document typically prepared by a cost consultant (often a quantity surveyor) that provides measured quantities of the items of work identified by the drawings and specifications in the tender documentation for a project.

Besides, the CS who is understood to have written a statement of more than 200 pages, was asked to explain why the contract was signed before the execution and approval of architectural designs and was rushed through without public participation as required by the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.

He was accompanied to the DCI headquarters by Kigen and grilled by SSP Obadiah Kuria, the outgoing head of Serious Economic Crimes Unit. Detectives were also eager to know how a government-to-government contract that had a sovereign backing was again insured upfront to cover the risk of any default.

In the close to 200 pages long questionnaire, Rotich was expected to give a blow by blow account of the role of the National Treasury in the loss of more Sh20.5 billion including release of land compensation kitty without prior identification of the parcels to be compulsorily acquired from members of the public and why payments were authorised even before the land for the construction of the dam was legally acquired.

Disturbance allowance

Rotich yesterday largely repeated what the National Treasury had said in a paid up advert in local dailies last week concerning the payments.

However, he did not avail evidence of a due diligence report on the credit worthiness of CMC Di Ravena, the Italian firm at the center of the gobbled up Sh20.5 billion expenditure, months before it applied for insolvency in Italy, declaring its bankruptcy status.

It emerged that upon request by KVDA managing director David Kimosop to have access of two forests in Kerio Valley for geotechnical investigations, KFS board resolution rejected what they said was unprocedural appeal since the said forest has not been degazetted for surrender as required.

“KFS board of directors at a meeting held on 14, January 2019, made a resolution not to approve any request for authority to construct dams in forest areas.

A letter to Kimosop by KFS Acting Chief Conservator Monica Kalenda in response to his request for Chesoi Forest and Kipkabus Forest to conduct geotechnical investigations for development of Arror and Kimwarer Multipurpose Dams was rejected.

The procedure is that the acquiring entity, KVDA, should write to the National Land Commission informing them of the intention to acquire the land.

The NLC through a Gazette Notice then notifies the general public and invite public participation. After the landowners are identified and informed of the intended acquisition, valuers and investigators from the NLC visit the scene and do the valuation to establish the current market value.

After everything is complete, then a letter of offer is issued to the acquiring authority. Only then will the land in question be considered to have been acquired. However, this was not the case.

The owners, according to NLC sources, were also to be paid additional 15 per cent of the value, as a disturbance allowance.

A total of Sh20.5 billion was paid to CMC Di Ravena for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror Multi-Purpose Dams both earmarked within Elgeyo Marakwet County with Sh7.8 billion being paid out as advance payments for both dams, Sh900 million as commitment fee, Sh10 billion as insurance premium fee to Service Assicurativi Del Comercio Estero (Sace) and a counter fund kitty of Sh900 million meant for compensation and relocation of land owners.

contradicting claims

Besides Rotich and Kimosop, KVDA Procurement and Supplies manager William Maina Kiprotich and an engineer, Paul Serem, have been implicated in the probe.

Last week, Rotich in a newspaper advertisement, justified the Sh20 billion paid in advance for the construction of the two dams in the process contradicting claims by Deputy President William Ruto that only Sh7 billion had been paid out.

Rotich said up to Sh19.8 billion had been paid to different firms in the two projects on various dates by end of last year.

The paid amount is Sh1.2 billion short of the Sh21 billion the DCI is pursuing, and Rotich said the payments were largely fees paid out as part of the conditions to be met before construction started.