Intervene in Mwea land row, Uhuru told

Mihiriga Kenda (nine clans) of Kirinyaga county have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to resolve the Mwea Trust land dispute.

The elders speaking in Mwea yesterday, urged Uhuru to personally intervene and end the standoff between Kirinyaga and Embu counties over the 54,000 acres of land.

They spoke on a day that Uhuru was in the area to officially open the sixth Devolution Conference. Led by their county coordinator Simon Muchiri, the group said they will be expecting the Head of State to give a lasting solution over the land issues situated in Mbeere South.

Chairman Gitumu Mubuthi said they will seek the intervention of the President over the matter since both counties seem to have been unable to resolve the land issue.

“Now that you are working on your legacy, we as the clansmen from this county are appealing to you to resolve this matter because both the Embu and Kirinyaga people deserve it,” he said.

Mwea Trust land was allegedly hived from the Kirinyaga side soon after independence and became part of Embu despite strong opposition by the then political leadership.