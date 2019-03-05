English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

War on corruption : President dismisses critics

War on corruption

K24 Tv March 5, 2019
2,572 Less than a minute
Corruption. Photo/Courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off critics who, over the weekend, accused him and ODM leader Raila Odinga of using the war against graft to frustrate Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

An openly agitated president dared those accusing him of theft of public resources to present evidence to the relevant authorities.

He was speaking at the opening of the 6th devolution conference in Kirinyaga.

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 5, 2019
2,594

Power of sign language :  Youla’s animated interpretation creates buzz

March 5, 2019
2,560

The nurses purge :  COTU opposes hiring contract nurses

March 5, 2019
2,540

Probing dams scandal :  DCI grills treasury CS

March 5, 2019
3,014

London HIV patient becomes world’s second AIDS cure hope