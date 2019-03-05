War on corruption : President dismisses critics

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off critics who, over the weekend, accused him and ODM leader Raila Odinga of using the war against graft to frustrate Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

An openly agitated president dared those accusing him of theft of public resources to present evidence to the relevant authorities.

He was speaking at the opening of the 6th devolution conference in Kirinyaga.