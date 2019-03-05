English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Power of sign language :  Youla’s animated interpretation creates buzz

Power of sign language

K24 Tv March 5, 2019
2,594 Less than a minute

Among the individuals who stood out during the official opening of the devolution conference in Kirinyaga today was sign language interpreter Youla Nzale who quickly became a social media sensation for her animated interpretation of the president’s speech.

Youla, who was born and raised in Mombasa, says she developed a passion for sign language at the age of six, when a friend introduced her to what would turn out to be a life changing practice.

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 5, 2019
2,571

War on corruption : President dismisses critics

March 5, 2019
2,560

The nurses purge :  COTU opposes hiring contract nurses

March 5, 2019
2,540

Probing dams scandal :  DCI grills treasury CS

March 5, 2019
3,014

London HIV patient becomes world’s second AIDS cure hope