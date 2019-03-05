English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Power of sign language : Youla’s animated interpretation creates buzz
Among the individuals who stood out during the official opening of the devolution conference in Kirinyaga today was sign language interpreter Youla Nzale who quickly became a social media sensation for her animated interpretation of the president’s speech.
Youla, who was born and raised in Mombasa, says she developed a passion for sign language at the age of six, when a friend introduced her to what would turn out to be a life changing practice.