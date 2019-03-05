The nurses purge : COTU opposes hiring contract nurses

The Kenya National Union of Nurses-KNUN and the Central Organization of Trade Unions COTU, have termed punitive and heartless the resolution by both tiers of government to only hire nurses on contract basis.

Speaking in Naivasha, nurses union secretary general Seth Panyako and his COTU counterpart Francs Atwoli vowed to resist the move terming it unconstitutional.

The national and county government coordinating summit also resolved to take disciplinary action against nurses who defied the president’s directive to go back to work, after the nurses went on strike.