English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Probing dams scandal :  DCI grills treasury CS

dams scandal

K24 Tv March 5, 2019
2,541 Less than a minute
DCI summons CS Rotich over Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal

Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich today spent close to 10 hours at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu road answering questions over the 20.5 Billion shilling payments made for the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer multi purpose dams.

In the detailed thirty-page-plus questionnaire. Rotich was expected to explain why money was released even before land could be identified including compensation for non existing land owners.

Meanwhile questions have arisen over whether or not there is actual land set aside for construction of the two dams.

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 5, 2019
2,572

War on corruption : President dismisses critics

March 5, 2019
2,594

Power of sign language :  Youla’s animated interpretation creates buzz

March 5, 2019
2,560

The nurses purge :  COTU opposes hiring contract nurses

March 5, 2019
3,014

London HIV patient becomes world’s second AIDS cure hope