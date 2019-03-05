Probing dams scandal :  DCI grills treasury CS

Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich today spent close to 10 hours at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu road answering questions over the 20.5 Billion shilling payments made for the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer multi purpose dams.

In the detailed thirty-page-plus questionnaire. Rotich was expected to explain why money was released even before land could be identified including compensation for non existing land owners.

Meanwhile questions have arisen over whether or not there is actual land set aside for construction of the two dams.